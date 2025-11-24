Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in United Airlines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

