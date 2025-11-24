Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 35,276 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $59.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,923,630.04. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

