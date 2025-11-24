Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 113.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $244,000.

DFCF opened at $42.74 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

