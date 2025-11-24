Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.0%

TTWO stock opened at $235.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total transaction of $4,613,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total value of $97,683.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,840.20. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,421 shares of company stock worth $15,606,412. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

