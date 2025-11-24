Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Exelixis worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $123,310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 73.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,948 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 233.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 980,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 972,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 453,020 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $42.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,032,400.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $896,463.40. This trade represents a 53.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,056,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,005 shares of company stock worth $7,443,678. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

