Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $52,143,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.1%

CyberArk Software stock opened at $440.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $288.63 and a fifty-two week high of $526.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

