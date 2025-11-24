Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,000.

Get Block alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:XYZ opened at $61.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYZ shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $78,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 253,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,988,290.12. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,162 in the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.