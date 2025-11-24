CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 123.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CF opened at $78.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.