CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 393 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Financial Life Planners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.7% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 46,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. KGI Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE JPM opened at $297.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.79. The company has a market capitalization of $810.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

