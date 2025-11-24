Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,342 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 45,823 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keira L. Lombardo bought 2,800 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,241.68. This trade represents a 298.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.9%

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

