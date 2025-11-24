Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 696 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 159.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares set a $90.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $78.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 116.09%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

