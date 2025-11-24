Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 885 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,525,000 after purchasing an additional 187,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of SFBS opened at $70.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.87. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

