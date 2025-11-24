Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,104,000 after acquiring an additional 347,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,485,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 171,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 429.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,103,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 894,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFRD stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. Weatherford International PLC has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

