Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 490,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,520,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after buying an additional 748,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

