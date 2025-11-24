Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 167,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Cabot stock opened at $61.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.90. Cabot Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

