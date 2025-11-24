Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $941,000 Stock Position in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Plexus were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 975,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 24.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 120.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after acquiring an additional 190,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 85.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 104,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,497. The trade was a 25.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $344,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,263.89. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,998 shares of company stock worth $2,246,689 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS stock opened at $138.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

