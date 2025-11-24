Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $947,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 183,936 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 297,128 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.07. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

