Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $12,587,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,394.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in PJT Partners by 188.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,948,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 189.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $167.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.79. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $190.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.40.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $447.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PJT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT Partners

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.