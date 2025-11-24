Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 363,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 36,055 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Associated Banc by 16.7% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Associated Banc by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $25.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $390.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.94 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.23%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $87,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,566.40. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $351,533.64. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $494,360. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

