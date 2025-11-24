Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 15,446 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,578,000 after purchasing an additional 978,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,589,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,751,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,676,000 after acquiring an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 565,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,573,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,013,000 after acquiring an additional 412,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.92 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.