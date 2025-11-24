Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 664 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 60.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.73. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The business had revenue of $581.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

