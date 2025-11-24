Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $1.03 Million Position in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODD. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 65.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $37.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut ODDITY Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODDITY Tech

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.