Condor Capital Management Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 93,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 460,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

JPM stock opened at $297.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $322.25. The firm has a market cap of $810.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.43 and its 200-day moving average is $291.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

