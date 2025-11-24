Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Stake Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corpay were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Corpay by 54.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Corpay by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Corpay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $288.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

