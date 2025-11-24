Creative Planning Acquires 43,196 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Creative Planning increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,196 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 153.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 754.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SOFI opened at $25.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,004,848.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,277 shares of company stock worth $4,694,595. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

