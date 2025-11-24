Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 5.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

