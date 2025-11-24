Creative Planning Buys 2,179 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Creative Planning raised its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of HUBB opened at $422.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.25. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $484.26.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.86.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

