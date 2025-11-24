Creative Planning Buys 2,832 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 975,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 24.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after buying an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 120.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after buying an additional 190,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Plexus by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 85.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 104,904 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus stock opened at $138.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $172.89.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $165.00 target price on Plexus in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,712,459. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $344,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,263.89. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,689 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

