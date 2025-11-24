Creative Planning Has $3.07 Million Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at lululemon athletica
In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
lululemon athletica Stock Performance
Shares of LULU stock opened at $168.18 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average is $214.65.
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About lululemon athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
