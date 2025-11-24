Creative Planning Increases Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 127.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,968 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 203.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 0.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

