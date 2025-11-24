Creative Planning Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 796.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Pinterest by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 129,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of PINS opened at $24.93 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,991,123.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,644.46. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 607,291 shares of company stock worth $21,128,964 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

