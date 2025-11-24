Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Creative Planning reduced its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $383,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 75.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $31.95 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $672,268.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,526.64. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.