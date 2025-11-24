Creative Planning Purchases 9,335 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,984,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,593,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP David J. Plautz bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $199,907.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,847.02. The trade was a 253.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,501.64. This trade represents a 4.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.50. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

