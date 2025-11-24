Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth $2,232,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 380.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at $793,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $85.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.97. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $99.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWONA. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,334,707.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,264.78. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,089.93. The trade was a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,093 shares of company stock worth $20,727,414. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

