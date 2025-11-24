Creative Planning Sells 6,854 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $46.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

