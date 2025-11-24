Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,627 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $61.35 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

