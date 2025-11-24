Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $535.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.01. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

