D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 2,124 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $825.05.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total value of $312,386.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,927.46. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,306. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,442 shares of company stock worth $26,515,931 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $594.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

