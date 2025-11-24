Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,766 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $36,192.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 294,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,910.65. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $141,615.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 177,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,540.15. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,001 shares of company stock valued at $249,489. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $8.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $874.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 113.53%.The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.