Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 286 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

AMZN opened at $220.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

