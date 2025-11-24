Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,737,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in Dycom Industries by 108.1% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 189,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 98,542 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 135,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 141,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY stock opened at $326.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $350.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.25.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

