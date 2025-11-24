Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $250,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.72 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.4528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

