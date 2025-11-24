Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Get CorVel alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CorVel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CorVel by 720.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 89,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $86,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,675.90. The trade was a 31.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $161,476.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $819,099.92. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $808,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CorVel has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRVL

CorVel Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $73.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.98. CorVel Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $239.64 million during the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.