Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,690 LendingTree, Inc. $TREE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.11% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LendingTree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $50.57 on Monday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $691.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.47. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $290.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingTree has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of LendingTree and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

