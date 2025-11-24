Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,668 Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 309.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 116.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.44 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.5875 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.89%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

