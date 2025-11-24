Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 37,061 Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of Carlyle Secured Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,158,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $5,717,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $2,469,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 81.1% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 352,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 157,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.59%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

