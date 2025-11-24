Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in TruBridge, Inc. $TBRG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 203.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.16% of TruBridge worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in TruBridge in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of TruBridge by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TruBridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in TruBridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBRG opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.57. TruBridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. TruBridge has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBRG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TruBridge in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TruBridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, insider Michael Daughton bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 57,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,286.32. The trade was a 43.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $429,324.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 798,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,670.20. This trade represents a 2.71% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 143,890 shares of company stock worth $2,916,126 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

