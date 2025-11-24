Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. $REPX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REPX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,273 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 19.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $926,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at $745,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REPX opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $580.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riley Exploration Permian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,246.55. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $87,045.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 162,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,556.55. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

