Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 33.2% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 290.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.85 and a beta of 1.44. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

