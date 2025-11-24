Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 12,732 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. $OFIX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.12% of Orthofix Medical worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 684.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orthofix Medical Stock Up 6.8%
OFIX stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $604.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.90.
Orthofix Medical Profile
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.
